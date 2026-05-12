Reports claim UAE targeted Iranian oil facility on Lavan island

12 May 2026 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The United Arab Emirates may have carried out several strikes on Iranian territory, AzerNEWS reports, citing international media outlets.

Abu Dhabi’s alleged operations may have included an attack on an oil refinery located on Lavan Island in Iran.

The strikes reportedly took place around the same time a ceasefire between the United States and Iran was announced. However, the development did not trigger a negative reaction from Washington, which the reports claim quietly welcomed Abu Dhabi’s involvement in the conflict.

The publication further noted that since the beginning of the confrontation, the UAE has taken a more assertive stance toward Iran than other Gulf states, while also maintaining close military cooperation with the United States.