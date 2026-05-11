Syria to participate in World Urban Forum in Baku as preparations intensify

11 May 2026 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan and Syria have discussed preparations for the visit of a Syrian delegation to Baku to participate in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), AzerNEWS reports, citing Azerbaijan’s embassy in Syria.

A productive meeting was held between Elnur Shahhüseynov, Azerbaijan’s chargé d’affaires in Damascus, and Maher Edlibi, Governor of Damascus, ahead of the Syrian delegation’s planned trip to Baku for the forum.

The 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13 (WUF13) will take place in Baku from May 17 to 22. The event is being held in close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN-Habitat.

The forum is expected to serve as a major international platform for exchanging experience in sustainable urban development, “smart city” concepts, and innovative urban solutions. It also reflects Azerbaijan’s growing engagement in global urban policy discussion