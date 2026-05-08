EU prepares for possible talks with Putin

8 May 2026 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

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European Council ​President António Costa has stated that European Union leaders are preparing for the possibility of future negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid growing concern within Europe over the direction of diplomatic efforts surrounding the war in Ukraine, AzerNEWS reports, citing Financial Times.

According to the report, Costa said he is currently consulting with leaders of all 27 EU member states to determine how the bloc should organize itself and what issues should eventually be discussed with Russia.

"I am holding talks with the leaders of the 27 member states to determine how we should best organize ourselves and what exactly we need to discuss with Russia when the right time arrives," Costa said.

He noted that there is still potential for negotiations with Moscow.

Costa also emphasized that the EU does not intend to interfere with negotiations currently taking place under US mediation between Russia and Ukraine. European Council ​President recalled that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during the EU leaders’ summit in Cyprus in April, urged European partners to be prepared to contribute constructively to future peace talks.

The last significant direct dialogue between Europe and Russia reportedly took place in early February 2026, when french advisers - Emmanuel Bonne and Bertrand Buchwalter - visited Moscow to discuss the possible participation of the European Union in negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.