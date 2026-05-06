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Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Japan's used car market expands to record 5.3 trillion yen in 2025

6 May 2026 22:45 (UTC+04:00)
Japan's used car market expands to record 5.3 trillion yen in 2025

Japan's used car market hit a record high in 2025, surging 54.8 percent from five years earlier to 5.32 trillion yen ($34 billion), as consumer resistance to secondhand goods waned and rising raw material costs pushed up prices for new vehicles, according to a recent survey by an automobile think tank, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azertag.

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