AZPROMO highlights expanding economic partnership with Belarus

8 May 2026 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Belarus are working on a joint project focused on the production of mixed fertilizers, AzerNEWS reports.

"AZPROMO interacts with the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange within the framework of a signed memorandum providing for cooperation to increase trade turnover, expand business ties, and strengthen interaction between the business communities of our countries. It is gratifying that the mechanism of the intergovernmental commission effectively functions between Belarus and Azerbaijan, making a significant contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation. Even though such platforms are often primarily political and protocol in nature, the intergovernmental commission between Azerbaijan and Belarus annually forms concrete plans in the fields of business, cooperation, and joint projects," said Tural Hajili, Deputy Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), at a seminar organized by the Commodity Exchange.

According to Tural Hajili, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus grew by 11% during the first quarter of 2026.

He noted that the increase has been driven by joint initiatives, bilateral business platforms, and the activities of Azerbaijan’s trade house in Belarus, which actively promotes Azerbaijani food products on the Belarusian market.

Hajili also emphasized that several large-scale joint industrial projects are currently underway. Among them is a project focused on the joint production of mixed fertilizers, which is expected to be launched in the near future.