Azerbaijan strengthens global cybersecurity position in international ranking

6 May 2026 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan has significantly strengthened its international standing in the field of cybersecurity, climbing 21 positions in the National Cyber Security Index (NCSI) and moving from 52nd to 31st place globally, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the latest data, Azerbaijan’s score in the international ranking prepared by e-Governance Academy increased from 75.83 to 83.33 points.

The NCSI covers more than 100 countries and is considered one of the most reliable international measurement tools in the field of cybersecurity. The index evaluates not only technical capabilities, but also legal frameworks, governance capacities, and the overall level of national preparedness against cyber threats.

The assessment, based on 12 key areas and 49 indicators, showed that Azerbaijan achieved notable progress in operational response to cyber threats, the development of national cybersecurity policy, institutional capacity building, and international cooperation.

Officials said the country’s progress reflects targeted government policies aimed at strengthening cybersecurity, expanding the digital economy, and advancing e-governance systems. Increased state investment in cybersecurity, workforce training, and protection of critical information infrastructure were also cited as key drivers.

Strategic decisions implemented in recent years have contributed to improving the country’s competitiveness in the international digital sphere and increasing its resilience against cyber risks.