National singers delight audience at TURKSOY Opera Days [PHOTOS]

6 May 2026 14:52 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 17th gala concert has taken place at the Mukamlar Palace in Ashgabat as part of the TURKSOY Opera Days, AzerNEWS reports.

The event focused on strengthening cultural cooperation among Turkic states and showcasing their shared operatic and musical heritage.

TURKSOY Opera Days is an international cultural project organized under the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), which brings together opera singers and classical musicians from Turkic countries.

The initiative aims to promote mutual cultural exchange, support artistic collaboration, and present the richness of Turkic musical traditions on an international stage.

The concert program was performed with the accompaniment of the State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan and featured distinguished performers from Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan.

Azerbaijan was represented by renowned opera singers, Honored Artist Farida Mammadova and Taleh Yahyayev, whose performances were warmly received by the audience.

The spectators were delighted by their appearances and responded with enthusiastic applause.

Their classical performances reflected Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage and deep musical traditions, once again highlighting the country’s strong artistic presence in the field of opera and classical music.

The event brought together senior officials from Turkmenistan and TURKSOY, ambassadors accredited to Turkmenistan, representatives of diplomatic missions, as well as cultural figures, artists, and media representatives.

At the conclusion of the concert, representatives of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan met with the performers and presented them with bouquets in recognition of their contribution to the success of the event.

The International Organisation of Turkic Culture, TURKSOY, was established in 1993 upon the signature of its founding agreement by the Ministers of Culture of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Turkiye

Over the past years, TURKSOY has made significant contributions to promoting Turkic cultural heritage through different initiatives. Most of these projects have become traditions and continue every year.

Since its establishment, TURKSOY has been carrying out activities to strengthen ties of brotherhood and solidarity among Turkic peoples, to transmit the common Turkic culture to future generations, and to introduce it to the world.

The organisation actively collaborates with international bodies like UNESCO and maintains partnerships with institutions such as the Organisation of Turkic States and the International Turkish Academy.

Azerbaijan actively participates in TURKSOY's initiatives, hosting events like the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World project in Shusha city.

Many events of cultural significance, including the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival, the Cultural Days of the Turkic People, the Vagif Poetry Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity, Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events, were organized in Azerbaijan's cultural center in accordance with the Action Plan.