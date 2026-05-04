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Monday, May 4, 2026

President Ilham Aliyev awards Azerbaijani carpet weavers "Taraggi" medal — decree

4 May 2026 17:38 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev awards Azerbaijani carpet weavers "Taraggi" medal — decree
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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Azerbaijani carpet weavers have been awarded the "Taraggi" medal, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the following individuals were awarded the "Taraggi" Medal for their fruitful work in developing the art of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan:

Neva Aghaliyeva

Aida Babayeva

Jeyhuna Babayeva

Raya Eyyubova

Nazila Abilova

Shafiga Ahmadova

Irada Akbarova

Vusala Alakbarova

Kamala Asgarova

Khaliga Hasanova

Dilshad Hüseynova

Nargila Ganbarova

Sadagat Gurbanova

Jala Nasirova

Alisafa Nuriyev

Gulgaz Ozbakova

Naila Rahimova

Alisa Shahmuradova

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