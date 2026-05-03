US top politician claims to be suffocating Iran

3 May 2026 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on Sunday that "we are suffocating the regime" in Iran, claiming that "they are not able to pay their soldiers", AzerNEWS reports.

In an interview with Fox News, Bessent updated the public on the development of the operation "Economic Fury," stating that "we are sprinting towards the finish line."

He added that "we have upped the pressure on anyone trying to remit money into Iran to help the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps]."

Bessent noted that Tehran "really miscalculated when they started bombing their Gulf neighbors," adding that Gulf nations have "come forward, given us the details, and allowed us to freeze" the assets of the IRGC.