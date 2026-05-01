Azerbaijan successfully represented at int'l jazz platform in Germany [PHOTOS]

1 May 2026 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has actively participated in the international exhibition and festival project "Jazzahead!" in Bremen, Germany, one of the key events in the global jazz industry, AzerNEWS reports.

The country's involvement was supported by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin and the Baku Jazz Festival.

"Jazzahead!" celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, bringing together over 3,000 professionals from more than 60 countries, including musicians, agents, media representatives, and various jazz industry institutions.

The festival featured over 160 concerts and events across 45 venues in Bremen, creating a vibrant jazz atmosphere throughout the city. Azerbaijan's national booth showcased the creative activities of its jazz musicians to an international audience, while meetings were held to promote the Baku International Jazz Festival and foster connections with foreign performers and industry figures.

On the final day of the festival, Azerbaijan's honored artist and renowned jazz musician Rain Sultanov, along with other performers, took part in the concert program, receiving warm appreciation from the international audience.

Azerbaijan's participation in "Jazzahead!" was a significant step in promoting Azerbaijani jazz globally, helping to build new creative connections and strengthen the position of the national jazz school on the world stage.