Iran’s Velayati rebukes Trump: “History is not for sale”

1 May 2026 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

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Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader on international affairs, has criticized attempts to alter the historical name of the Persian Gulf, stating that “history is not for sale”, AzerNEWS reports.

In a post on the social media platform X marking National Persian Gulf Day, Velayati condemned what he described as efforts to distort the historical identity of the region.

Addressing Donald Trump directly, he referenced historical narratives and colonial-era developments, arguing that established geographical names cannot be changed through political discourse.

“Mr. Trump, as King Charles reminded you, if it were not for Britain, you would have to speak French today, it would be good to ask him about old colonial maps,” Velayati stated.

The Iranian official emphasized that the term “Persian Gulf” has been used in international cartography for centuries, predating the establishment of the United States, and is supported by historical records and documentation.