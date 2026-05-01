Bayramov, Araghchi discuss regional situation in phone call
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi held a phone call to discuss bilateral relations and the current regional situation, according to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, AzerNEWS reports.
During the call, the sides exchanged views on key aspects of Azerbaijan–Iran relations, as well as broader regional developments.
Araghchi briefed Bayramov on Iran’s latest peace initiatives and Tehran’s position regarding efforts to end martial tensions in the region.
Both ministers emphasized the importance of maintaining stability and security, as well as reducing tensions, and also discussed other regional and international issues of mutual interest.
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