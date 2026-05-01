Milli Majlis suspends ties with European Parliament over anti-Azerbaijani activities

1 May 2026 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan’s parliament, the Milli Majlis, has adopted a decision to suspend all cooperation with the European Parliament, citing what it described as anti-Azerbaijani activities, AzerNEWS reports.

The decision was approved during a plenary session, where a special commission composed of members was established to address the issue.

Deputy Speaker Ziyafat Asgarov presented the text of the decision to lawmakers.

Under the adopted resolution, the Milli Majlis will suspend all forms of cooperation with the European Parliament. In addition, the parliament will initiate procedures to terminate its participation in the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly.

The draft decision was put to a vote following discussions and was adopted unanimously by the members of parliament.