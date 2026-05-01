Azerbaijan Special Forces complete training session for reservists [PHOTOS]

1 May 2026 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

According to the 2026 training plan, the training session held with a group of reservists in one of the military units of the Special Forces completed, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

At the closing ceremony held, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, was honoured with a minute of silence. The State Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Speakers at the event emphasized that during the session, the combat skills and abilities of the participants were developed and the assigned goals were achieved.

In accordance with the plan, the reservists participated in fire, tactical, drill, physical, and socio-political training classes, as well as theoretical and practical classes in various specialties, along with educational discussions on patriotism.

In the end, participants were wished success in their future activities, and honorary certificates were presented to those who distinguished themselves during the training session.