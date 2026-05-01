Diplomatic corps visits Karabakh University during trip to liberated territories [PHOTOS]
Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have visited Karabakh University as part of a broader trip to the country’s liberated territories, AzerNEWS reports.
According to reports, the diplomats were briefed on the university’s activities and its historical background during the visit.
The trip, which began on May 1, is being conducted under the guidance of Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.
More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés, and representatives of international organizations from 62 countries are taking part in the visit.
The program covers Khankendi, as well as the regions of Khojaly, Shusha, and Lachin, and is scheduled to last two days.
As part of the visit, participants are expected to get acquainted with ongoing reconstruction and restoration efforts, as well as key social and economic infrastructure projects implemented in the region.
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