Azerbaijan claims its first medal at President Cup 2026 Int'l Regatta [PHOTOS]

30 April 2026 18:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The first medalists have been determined at the "President Cup 2026" International Rowing and Canoeing Regatta, AzerNEWS reports.

The competition is timed to the 103rd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Azerbaijan secured its first medal of the competition that is being held in Sugovushan. In the 200-meter single kayak race for athletes born in 2008–2009, Azerbaijani paddler Alimurad Hajiyev took second place.

The winners were awarded medals and various gifts.

The "President Cup 2026" International Rowing and Canoeing Regatta is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation and the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The competition features more than 100 athletes from Azerbaijan, Czechia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

The final two stages of the regatta will take place in Mingachevir, with the competition concluding on May 1.