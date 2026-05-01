Int'l Mugham Center marks anniversary of Honored Artist Adalat Vazirov [PHOTOS]

1 May 2026 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

International Mugham Center has solemnly marked the 75th anniversary of the birth of Adalat Vazirov, the Honored Artist, and outstanding kamancha performer, AzerNEWS reports.

The event opened with a video presentation that allowed guests to see once again and hear the master's performances. Doctor of Arts Leyla Zokhrapova then shared warm memories of Adalat Vazirov, highlighting his significant contribution to national culture.

She also recalled his collaborations with renowned mugham masters such as Arif Babayev, Hajibaba Huseynov, Janali Akbarov, Agakhan Abdullayev, and Melekhanim Ayyubova. In addition, she emphasized his fruitful work as the head of the Sumgait Music College. As a kamancha player, he nurtured many talented students, becoming a wise mentor to them.

The host of the evening, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Ilgar Fahmi, focused on the wide geography of the musician's tours. Through Adalat Vazirov's performances, Azerbaijani music captivated audiences in the United States, Canada, France, Japan, Germany, Turkiye, Spain, and many other countries.

In Vazirov's hands, the kamancha seemed to come alive. He performed folk songs, complex mughams, and classical works by Azerbaijani composers.

One of the most memorable moments in his career was in 1997, when his trio, together with Simara Imanova and Zamig Aliyev, won the Grand Prix at a prestigious international symposium in Samarkand. That same year, he was awarded the title of “Honored Artist.”

An important chapter of his career was his work with the Tekfen Black Sea Soloists Orchestra, where he served as a soloist from 1999 until the end of his life. His artistry inspired admiration among musicians from many countries, for whom he remains an unmatched master and a true embodiment of the soul of his people.

The distinguished composer Haji Khanmammadov was so captivated by the sound of Vazirov's kamancha that he dedicated several works to him. The most notable of these is the "Concerto for Kamancha and Symphony Orchestra."

The anniversary evening concluded with a large concert program. Renowned khanandas and kamancha performers took the stage.

In memory of the outstanding musician, folk songs and mughams, those very melodies he loved and performed so masterfully, were heard throughout the hall.