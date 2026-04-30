President Ilham Aliyev received wrestlers who won European Championships in team standings [PHOTOS]

30 April 2026 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

On April 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestlers who became European champions in the team standings at the European Championships held in Tirana, the capital of Albania, as well as medal-winning athletes in women's wrestling and their coaches, AzerNEWS reports.

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