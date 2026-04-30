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Thursday, April 30, 2026

EBRD portfolio in Azerbaijan approaches €1 billion with focus on infrastructure

30 April 2026 12:39 (UTC+04:00)
EBRD portfolio in Azerbaijan approaches €1 billion with focus on infrastructure
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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The project portfolio of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Azerbaijan reached 919 million euros (approximately $995 million) as of the end of March 2026, covering a total of 36 projects, AzerNEWS reports. According to the bank, its operating assets in the country are estimated at...

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