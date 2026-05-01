Prof. Dr. Maria Avendano Rito explores textile traditions and heritage at Carpet Forum 2026 [INTERVIEW]

1 May 2026 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The International Carpet Forum 2026 in Baku has brought together international experts and artisans to discuss the significance of traditional carpet weaving and textile heritage in a rapidly globalizing world.

The event provides a space for discussion on the ways cultural identity is maintained and conveyed through textile traditions, along with the difficulties artisans encounter in sustaining these practices over time.

In an interview with AzerNews, Prof. Dr. Maria del Carmen Avendano Rito, a participant of the International Carpet Forum 2026, shared her insights on textile traditions, cultural identity, and their contemporary relevance.

Representing Mexico's rich textile heritage, she spoke about the deep connection between textiles, family traditions, spirituality, and natural materials, while also highlighting the importance of international platforms like the Carpet Forum in promoting and safeguarding cultural heritage worldwide.

Q: What role do textiles play in expressing cultural identity today?

A: Textiles remain a powerful expression of cultural identity today. They are like a living language that reflects who we are—our history, values, and traditions. In many communities, textiles are deeply connected to family life, spirituality, and the use of natural materials.

For us in Mexico, textile traditions are not just about creating objects; they are about preserving stories and ways of life. When we present our textiles, it feels like an invitation, almost like an embassy of culture where we share our heritage with the world. Through patterns, techniques, and garments, we communicate our identity and maintain a strong connection to our ancestors.

Q: What challenges do artisans face in keeping textile traditions alive?

A: Artisans face several challenges in preserving textile traditions. One of the main issues is the difference between traditional ways of working and modern industrial production. In many communities, especially in regions like Juchitlán in Mexico, traditions are still very strong, and techniques are passed down through generations.

However, these traditions are not always aligned with global market demands. Many artisans rely on manual work and natural processes, which take time and may not be as commercially competitive. Additionally, younger generations sometimes choose different career paths, making it harder to sustain these practices.

There are also gender roles within production; for example, women may focus on certain processes while men specialize in others, reflecting long-standing cultural structures. Overall, maintaining tradition requires both dedication and adaptation.

Q: What role does a carpet festival play in promoting traditional carpet weaving and cultural heritage?

A: Carpet festivals play an essential role in promoting traditional weaving and cultural heritage. They provide a platform where artisans can present their work, exchange knowledge, and connect with a wider audience.

Such events help raise awareness about the value of handmade textiles and the cultural meanings behind them. They also encourage appreciation for traditional techniques and help sustain interest in these crafts at both local and international levels.

Note that the International Carpet Forum 2026 is part of the International Carpet Festival taking place from May 1 to 3. The festival is organized by Azerkhalcha OJSC and the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Office, with support from the Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

Held under the theme "Carpet Industry: Value Creation, Branding and Global Markets – From Cultural Heritage to a Competitive Global Product," the forum gathered prominent international specialists, designers, producers, researchers, exporters, and creative industry representatives.

The forum marks the beginning of a broader cultural celebration. On May 2–3, Baku's historic Icherisheher district will be turned into a vibrant center of carpet art, with the aim of promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving internationally while highlighting both its heritage and future potential.

Historic caravanserais, squares, and traditional buildings will host exhibitions, masterclasses, and musical performances. International guests will showcase their national carpet traditions in special pavilions at Gosha Gala Square, while both local and foreign artists will display their works in galleries throughout Icherisheher.

The festival program will also feature exhibitions of rare regional carpets, live weaving demonstrations, stage performances, and interactive educational activities for children.

For more information about the events, please visit: https://bakucarpetfest.az/2026/

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.