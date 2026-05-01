EBRD approves €91 million loan for water infrastructure project in Sheki

1 May 2026 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

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The initiative aims to establish modern and sustainable infrastructure to ensure a reliable water supply and wastewater management in Sheki and surrounding areas, including Ohud, Kish, and Gokhmug. According to the bank, its Board of Directors endorsed the financing on April 29. The loan will be disbursed in two tranches, ...

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