Azerbaijani judokas to compete at Dushanbe Grand Slam

29 April 2026 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan will be represented by six judokas at the upcoming Dushanbe Grand Slam 2026 to be held in Dushanbe,Tajikistan, on May 1-3, AzerNEWS reports.

As part of the International Judo Federation calendar and the World Judo Tour, the competition will bring together 248 athletes from 34 countries, making it one of the key international events of the season.

The Azerbaijani national team will compete in four weight categories. Murad Muradli will represent the country in the 60 kg division.

In the 66 kg category, Nizami Imranov and Islam Rahimov will take to the tatami. Rashid Mammadaliyev will compete in the 73 kg category. In the heavyweight +100 kg division, Ushangi Kokauri and Jamal Gamzatkhanov will defend Azerbaijan's colors.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art worldwide.

The President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is Rashad Nabiyev, who also serves as the Minister of Digital Development and Transportation.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.