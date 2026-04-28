Short film “White Paper” explores young Azerbaijani writer’s creative breakdown [PHOTOS]

28 April 2026 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A new short feature film titled “White Paper” is set to be presented to audiences in the near future, focusing on the psychological and creative challenges faced by a young writer, AzerNEWS reports.

The idea and screenplay for the film were written by Oguz Ayvaz, while Tural Fikretoglu served as the director of photography.

The cast includes Aslan Fatullayev, an actor of the Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater and Honored Worker of Culture, alongside other local performers.

The film tells the story of a writer suffering from “first sentence syndrome,” a condition in which the protagonist struggles to begin writing due to internal psychological barriers. The narrative follows his creative search and inner conflict as he attempts to overcome this block.

According to the creators, the main goal of the project is to reflect the emotional and intellectual world of creative individuals and their often unseen struggles.

The film was shot in the city of Sumgayit and is expected to be submitted to several international short film festivals in addition to being shown to local audiences.