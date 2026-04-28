Jimmy Kimmel rejects White House criticism over Melania joke

28 April 2026 20:54 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has defended a controversial joke in which he referred to Melania Trump as an “expectant widow,” made during a recent comedy sketch aired days before a reported security incident connected to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The First Lady condemned the segment, calling it “hateful and violent,” while the White House urged ABC, Kimmel’s network, to take disciplinary action against the comedian, including calls for his dismissal.

Shortly after, reports emerged of a shooting incident in Washington, D.C., during the period surrounding the Correspondents’ Dinner attended by Donald and Melania Trump. Authorities stated that the attack may have been aimed at members of the Trump administration, though investigations into the exact motive are still ongoing.

Kimmel has said the original joke was intended as a “light roast,” referring to the 23-year age gap between the president and his wife.

“Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania—so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,” Kimmel said during the Thursday night segment.

In his first monologue after the incident on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian reiterated that the joke was meant as harmless political satire. “It was a very light roast about the fact that he’s almost 80 and she’s younger than I am,” he said. “It was not, by any definition, a call to violence or assassination—and I’ve spent years speaking out against gun violence.”

An interesting angle in this controversy is the recurring tension in U.S. late-night television between political satire and public sensitivity during moments of real-world tension. Incidents like this often reignite debates about where the line lies between comedy, free speech, and responsible commentary—especially when political figures and national security concerns overlap.