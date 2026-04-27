Freestyle wrestling team triumphs at European Championships

27 April 2026 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestling team has secured a dominant victory at the European Wrestling Championships in Tirana, Albania, AzerNEWS reports.

The team won 3 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medal, accumulating 152 points to claim their sixth European Championship title. The team finished 58 points ahead of Georgia, which came second, while Armenia rounded out the top three with 73 points.

This victory marks a significant achievement, with Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestling team continuing its dominance on the continental stage. The country has previously won the European freestyle team title in 2009, 2017, 2022, 2023, and 2025. The medal tally of 3 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze represents Azerbaijan's best performance in freestyle wrestling at the European Championships in the past 17 years.

The individual gold medals were claimed by Islam Bazarganov (57 kg), Ali Tsokayev (92 kg), and Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg). Turan Bayramov (74 kg) and Arseni Cioev (86 kg) added silver to the tally, while Jabrayil Hajiyev (79 kg) brought home a bronze medal.

This impressive result not only highlights the strength of Azerbaijan's wrestling team but also underscores the country's continued dominance in European wrestling. With this victory, Azerbaijan has once again achieved a "golden double," winning the team titles in both Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling, repeating successes from 2022 and 2025.

More than 400 wrestlers participated in the 2026 European Wrestling Championships.

A total of 30 gold medals were on the line across Freestyle, Women's Wrestling, and Greco-Roman events.

Wrestling remains the most widely followed sport in Azerbaijan and is governed by the National Wrestling Federation, established in 1993.

A major turning point in the nation's wrestling legacy came at the Rio Olympic Games, where Azerbaijan distinguished itself as one of only two countries to improve its medal haul across five consecutive Olympic Games.

Azerbaijan's success continued in 2020, when its freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal standings at the Individual World Cup in Serbia, capturing two medals, one silver and one bronze, behind leaders Russia and Turkiye.

Further highlighting the country's strength on the world stage, Osman Nurmagomedov claimed the 92 kg world title at the 2022 World Championships in Belgrade, overcoming a Russian rival in the final.

Most recently, Azerbaijan added to its Olympic record at the 2024 Summer Games, securing three bronze medals in wrestling. Hasrat Jafarov reached the podium in the 67 kg Greco-Roman category, while Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) delivered bronze medals in freestyle wrestling.

The country has earned a reputation for successfully hosting major competitions, from European and World Championships to youth tournaments, welcoming athletes from around the globe with world-class venues and hospitality.

Cities like Baku, Ganja, and others have become key destinations for wrestling fans, showcasing Azerbaijan's ability to combine a rich sporting heritage with modern event management.