Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia strengthen maritime cooperation [PHOTOS]

28 April 2026 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A delegation from Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority has visited Azerbaijan to deepen cooperation in the maritime sector, holding talks with the State Maritime and Ports Agency (SMPA), AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting, SMPA representatives presented an overview of the agency’s activities, ongoing reforms, and its strategic development path. Particular attention was given to recent improvements in seafarer certification, highlighting Azerbaijan’s efforts to align with international maritime standards.

A key topic of discussion was the Memorandum of Understanding signed last year between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Saudi Transport General Authority. The agreement focuses on the mutual recognition of seafarer certificates in accordance with Regulation I/10 of the STCW Convention.

Eldar Majidov, Deputy Chairman of the SMPA Board, emphasized the significance of the agreement, noting that it creates new opportunities for seafarers from both countries and facilitates smoother professional mobility.

Osama Almehmadi, Director of the Seafarers Affairs Department at the Saudi authority, expressed appreciation for the organization of the visit and underscored the importance of continued collaboration. He highlighted the value of sharing expertise and strengthening institutional ties in the field of maritime certification.

The discussions also covered SMPA’s digital initiatives, including the "My Cabinet" platform designed for the efficient management of seafarer documentation. Both sides explored opportunities for cooperation in developing unified information systems, enhancing human resource capacity in the maritime industry, and fulfilling obligations under international conventions.

Subsequently, the Saudi delegation visited the Agency's examination hall established for seafarers in line with international standards and equipped with modern technical facilities and examination software.