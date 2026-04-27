National mini-football team gets ready for European Mini-Football Championship

27 April 2026 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan mini-football team has accomplished a one-week training camp held in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

The team has departed for Herceg Novi, Montenegro, as part of their preparation plan for the European Championship.

There, the team will participate in a mini-tournament to finalize their preparation phase.

The European Mini-Football Championship will take place in Bratislava, Slovakia, from May 27 to June 4.

Mini-football, also known as 5-a-side football, is a popular sport in Azerbaijan, with a growing number of enthusiasts participating at both amateur and professional levels.

The game is played with teams of five players on smaller pitches, and it offers a more fast-paced and dynamic version of the sport, which appeals to many due to its quicker gameplay and intense action.

In Azerbaijan, mini-football has seen an increase in popularity through local leagues, tournaments, and training camps, attracting both young players and experienced athletes.

The Azerbaijan Mini-Football Federation works to promote the sport at all levels, from grassroots to elite competitions. It also plays a key role in fostering relationships with international mini-football bodies, such as the World Mini Football Federation (WMF), and is a part of the wider European mini-football community.

In addition to the AMFF, local and regional sports organizations, clubs, and private entities also contribute to the development of mini-football by organizing tournaments, leagues, and training programs.