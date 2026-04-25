Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with President of Ukraine posted on his social media [VIDEO]

25 April 2026 20:52 (UTC+04:00)

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Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was posted on his social media accounts, AzerNEWS reports.

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