President Ilham Aliyev: The military-industrial complex is developing in both Azerbaijan and Ukraine

25 April 2026 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

"The military-industrial complex is developing in both Azerbaijan and Ukraine, and there are excellent opportunities here for joint production – and for joint production in the industrial sector in general," the head of state emphasized.

"An exchange of views was held regarding military-technical cooperation, and there are very great prospects here as well," President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, AzerNEWS reports.

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