Sixth 'Yüksəliş' competition kicks off with first general knowledge trial exam

26 April 2026 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The online stage of the sixth "Yüksəliş" (The Rise) competition has officially begun with a trial exam in general knowledge, AzerNEWS reports.

The main purpose of the trial exam was to familiarize participants in advance with the examination system, question formats, and technical procedures.

The exam was organized into four sections: the "Azerbaijan Block," the "World Block," "Fundamentals of Management," and "Modern Trends." Each block consisted of 25 questions. The exam began at 11:00 a.m. and lasted for 90 minutes. A total of 6,747 participants took part in the trial exam.

Participants who were unable to attend the trial exam were advised that they could review the questions through their personal accounts on the exam platform within 24 hours after the test concluded.

The main exam in general knowledge is scheduled for May 2–3. Participants who score a minimum of 60 points in the main exam will qualify to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Unlike previous years, this year the online stage of the general knowledge exam includes several innovations. Each block of 25 questions contains 15 multiple-choice and 10 open-ended questions. Of the open-ended questions, six are multiple-choice, and four require filling in blanks. The multiple-choice questions also include audio-format items.

During the exam, questions within each block must be answered sequentially, and participants cannot return to previous questions within a block. Therefore, it is essential for participants to carefully read and answer each question.

On the day of the exam, the "1820" Call Center, social media accounts, and the email address [email protected] operated in enhanced mode to promptly address participants' technical questions. Both domestic and international inquiries were responded to in real time.

The "Yüksəliş" competition was established by a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev. Winners of the competition receive a one-year personal development plan from mentors, along with a monetary prize of 20,000 Azerbaijani manats for self-development.

The sixth edition of the "Yüksəliş" competition is being held under a decree issued by President Ilham Aliyev.