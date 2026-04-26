New city bus routes negin operation in Khankandi

26 April 2026 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Steady efforts are ongoing in Khankandi to establish a modern transportation infrastructure, AzerNEWS reports citing the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA).

A public transport network plan for the city has been developed, and buses along the new route network are being gradually put into service.

The new route network covers the city's main directions, providing residents with uninterrupted and high-quality transport services.

The city bus routes in Khankandi are as follows:

Route 1 – Karabakh University Clinic – Khankendi Sewing Factory

Route 2 – Karkijahan Settlement – Railway and Bus Terminal Complex

Route 3 –Karabakh University Clinic – 1st Circle

A total of 62 bus stops have been established along these routes, equipped with appropriate road signs.

Passenger services will be provided using environmentally friendly electric buses owned by BakuBus MMC. In the initial phase, 10 buses will operate with intervals of 14–15 minutes, based on the city's demand.

The payment system on the buses is fully cashless. Passengers can pay using physical BakuCard, QR tickets, bank cards via NFC technology, or mobile payment systems such as Google Pay and Apple Pay. Physical card balances can also be topped up through payment terminals installed throughout the city.

Additionally, the movement of buses will be monitored in real time by AYNA's monitoring center.

The implementation of this project contributes to the establishment of a modern and environmentally friendly transport system in the region.

Note that BakuBus LLC's buses, which meet modern standards, are already serving passengers in Baku and Ganja.