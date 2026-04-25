Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light oil price rises on global market
The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil has increased on the global market, reflecting a rise in international energy prices, AzerNEWS reports.
The price of one barrel of Azeri Light oil went up by $1.95, or 1.74%, reaching $113.97 per barrel, according to market data.
At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went up by $1.84, or 1.69%, to $110.78 per barrel.
The price of URALS crude increased by $1.52, or 1.76%, to $87.81 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.62, or 0.56%, to $111.56 per barrel.
Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.
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