Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light oil price rises on global market

25 April 2026 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil has increased on the global market, reflecting a rise in international energy prices, AzerNEWS reports.

The price of one barrel of Azeri Light oil went up by $1.95, or 1.74%, reaching $113.97 per barrel, according to market data.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went up by $1.84, or 1.69%, to $110.78 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude increased by $1.52, or 1.76%, to $87.81 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.62, or 0.56%, to $111.56 per barrel.