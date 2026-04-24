Peskov: Putin may travel to Miami for G20 summit

24 April 2026 18:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin "may or may not" travel to Miami for the G20 summit on December 14-15, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday, AzerNEWS reports.

While speaking to the press, Peskov affirmed that, no matter what, Russia will be "adequately represented." He noted that "Russia attaches great importance to work within the G20" and that "there will be plenty to discuss" at the summit.

"President Putin may go to Miami as a G20 member, or he may not, or another Russian representative may go," he clarified.

As of August 2025, Vladimir Putin can visit the USA. Despite an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant, the US is not a member of the ICC, and the administration of President Donald Trump invited Putin for a summit in Alaska on August 15, 2025, indicating that legal obligations to arrest him do not exist.