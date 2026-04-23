SOFAZ sells 22.1 tons of gold in Q1 2026

23 April 2026 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

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In the first quarter of 2026, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) sold 22.1 tons of gold, reducing its total gold reserves to 178.1 tons, AzerNEWS reports. According to the fund, its gold holdings stood at 200 tons at the beginning of the year. The value of gold investments within SOFAZ’s portfolio declined from...

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