Azerbaijan Boxing Federation holds General Assembly [PHOTOS]

24 April 2026 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The General Assembly of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation was convened with the participation of Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, AzerNEWS reports.

Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation Nagi Safarov presented a report on the federation's activities covering the period from 2022 to 2026.

It was noted that the special attention of President Ilham Aliyev to the development of Azerbaijani sports has also contributed to new achievements in national boxing. Over the past four years, Azerbaijani boxers have won a total of 650 medals in international competitions, including 178 gold, 165 silver, and 307 bronze medals.

They have also set several new records in official tournaments. Significant steps have been taken to improve the experience of young coaches and referees, while the material and technical base for boxing has been strengthened not only in Baku but also in the regions.

Following the report, elections were held for the federation's leadership for the next four-year term.

According to the results of the vote, Sahil Babayev was re-elected President of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, while Natik Hasanov and Vagif Kazimov were elected Vice Presidents, and Fuad Hajiyev and Rovshan Huseynov became members of the Board of Directors.

In conclusion, Sahil Babayev expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him and outlined the federation's future plans.