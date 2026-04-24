U.S. weighs pressure on NATO allies over Iran operation

24 April 2026 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States is reportedly considering measures to pressure NATO allies that, in Washington’s view, failed to support a recent operation against Iran, AzerNEWS reports, citing Reuters.

The internal correspondence expresses dissatisfaction with several allied countries that either refused or were unwilling to provide access to military bases, troop deployment support, and overflight rights - elements that the Pentagon considers fundamental to the effective functioning of the alliance.

Tensions were particularly evident in March when Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, declined a U.S. request to use the Rota and Morón military bases. The decision came despite reported pressure and threats from Washington, leading to a sharp deterioration in U.S.-Spain relations. However, Sánchez’s stance received backing from the European Commission, highlighting divisions within the transatlantic partnership.

The Pentagon document also suggests that Washington may reconsider its diplomatic backing on a range of foreign policy issues. Among them is the dispute over the Falkland Islands, which are administered by the United Kingdom but claimed by Argentina.

Earlier, Politico reported that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump had informally categorized NATO member states as either "compliant" or "naughty," based on their willingness to support U.S. airstrikes against Iran.

According to the report, the White House has not disclosed which countries fall into these categories but is simultaneously exploring potential responses toward those allies that declined to support the operation.

President Donald Trump has harshly criticized NATO allies for not sending their navies to help open the Strait of Hormuz, which was closed to global shipping ‌following the start of the air war on February 28.

He has also declared he is considering withdrawing from the alliance.

Photo: Francisco J. Olmo / Keystone Press Agency / Global Look Press