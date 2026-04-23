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Thursday, April 23, 2026

Magnitude 3.2 quake hits Caspian Sea

23 April 2026 12:09 (UTC+04:00)
Magnitude 3.2 quake hits Caspian Sea
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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An earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea on the morning of April 23, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Republican Seismic Survey Center.

The earthquake was reportedly recorded at 09:57 local time.

The 3.2-magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 km.

No damage or casualties have been reported following the incident.

The Caspian Sea region is known for its occasional seismic activity due to complex geological structures and tectonic movements beneath the seabed. While most of these tremors pass unnoticed, monitoring agencies continue to track them closely to assess any potential risks.

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