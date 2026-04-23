Magnitude 3.2 quake hits Caspian Sea
An earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea on the morning of April 23, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Republican Seismic Survey Center.
The earthquake was reportedly recorded at 09:57 local time.
The 3.2-magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 km.
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