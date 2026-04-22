Gunay Gurbanova advances to European Wrestling Championships semifinals

22 April 2026 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani female wrestler Gunay Gurbanova has advanced to the semifinals of the 2026 European Championships being held in Tirana, Albania, AzerNEWS reports.

Competing in the 59 kg weight category, the athlete defeated Germany's Elena Brugger in the quarterfinals.

Another female wrestler, Elnura Mammadova (50 kg), lost to Poland's Agata Walerczak in the qualification round.

On April 22, Greco-Roman wrestlers Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) and Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg) will compete for gold medals, while Nihat Mammadli (60 kg) will fight for a bronze medal.

Note that Azerbaijan is represented by 25 wrestlers at the European Championship, which will continue until April 26.

Earlier, Greco-Roman wrestlers Rashad Mammadov (55 kg) and Islam Abbasov (87 kg) won bronze medals.

Over 400 wrestlers are competing at the 2026 European Wrestling Championships.

Some 30 gold medals are on the line across Freestyle, Women's Wrestling, and Greco-Roman events.