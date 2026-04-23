Vardanyan-linked party joins Karapetyan alliance ahead of Armenia elections

23 April 2026 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

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The Country to Live party, linked to former Karabakh regime figure Ruben Vardanyan, has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Strong Armenia Alliance of Parties, founded by Russian–Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, ahead of Armenia’s 2026 parliamentary elections, AzerNEWS reports via OC Media.

According to the agreement, the two sides will unite their “political, organisational, and human resources” to participate in the June 7 elections. The memorandum provides for the formation of a unified political agenda and the active involvement of regional structures.

Vardanyan is currently serving a 20-year sentence in Azerbaijan on charges including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, and terrorism.

While the alliance’s updated electoral list includes several members of the Country to Live party, its founders, Mesrop Arakelyan and Mane Tandilyan, were not included, without a detailed explanation.

The party stated that the decision to cooperate was made amid “serious security, political, and value-based challenges” facing Armenia, which require “nationwide consolidation, responsibility, and clear political will.”

It also emphasized that the “inarguable priority of returning Armenian prisoners” is a key element of the cooperation.

Arakelyan expresses his confidence that Karapetyan would “spare nothing” to ensure their return.

Azerbaijan has officially confirmed that 19 Armenian detainees are currently held, including former political and military figures, who have been convicted on various charges.

Arakelyan described the upcoming elections as “a choice between surrender and resistance” and stressed that the return of detainees should become a central national priority.

The announcement coincided with a congress of the alliance, where the first 30 candidates on its electoral list were approved. It was also confirmed that the bloc would formally operate under the name “Strong Armenia Alliance of Parties,” following recent amendments to Armenia’s electoral legislation prohibiting the use of personal names in alliance titles.