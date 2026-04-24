SOFAZ shifts toward longer-term investments amid evolving global strategy
As of April 1, 2026, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) allocated 15.7% of its investment portfolio to bonds and money market instruments with maturities of up to one year, reflecting a 0.7 percentage point increase compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports. According to the Fund’s report, the share of medium-term instruments also expanded, with 1–3 year bonds rising to...
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