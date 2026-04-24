SOFAZ shifts toward longer-term investments amid evolving global strategy

24 April 2026 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

As of April 1, 2026, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) allocated 15.7% of its investment portfolio to bonds and money market instruments with maturities of up to one year, reflecting a 0.7 percentage point increase compared to the same period last year, AzerNEWS reports. According to the Fund’s report, the share of medium-term instruments also expanded, with 1–3 year bonds rising to...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!