Bursa high-speed train project nears completion, set for 2026 launch

23 April 2026 22:09 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The high-speed train project covering the Bursa–Yenişehir–Osmaneli route has reached its final stage. The project, which is expected to have a positive impact on many areas from Bursa’s economy to tourism, is targeted for completion by the end of 2026.

At a recent meeting held at the construction site of the high-speed train line, Deputy Mayor of the Metropolitan Municipality Şahin Biba was present, along with Director General of Infrastructure Investments at the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Dr. Yalçın Eyigün, AK Party Bursa Provincial Chairman Davut Gürkan, AK Party Bursa deputies Emel Gözükara Durmaz, Refik Özen, Ahmet Kılıç, Ayhan Salman, district mayors, and relevant officials.

Making statements about the 106-kilometer high-speed train line—one of the largest projects not only in Bursa but also in the Marmara region—AK Party Bursa Provincial Chairman Gürkan said:

“This major investment, which will breathe life into Bursa’s transportation and strengthen its economy, will be beneficial for the Marmara region. The year 2026 is very important for us. We can say that this is one of the largest projects in Bursa and even in the Marmara region. Today, together with the project designers, we reviewed the progress of our 106-kilometer high-speed train line. Hopefully, in the coming period, by around the fourth or fifth month, the systems related to electrical infrastructure will most likely be put into operation. By the seventh month, we expect the test train to be placed on the rails and testing to begin. Then, towards the end of 2026, our high-speed train line will, hopefully, be put into service for the people of Bursa.

Of course, it does not end with this alone. As you know, it is also very important for us that the Emek–City Hospital line, which extends to the station area, is put into operation. Our contractor company will, hopefully, bring this line into service together with the activation of the high-speed train. This is actually a major integration for us. When we look specifically at Bursa, by the end of 2026, both our high-speed train and our urban rail system serving the city hospital will, hopefully, be operational and serving the people of Bursa.”

Deputy Mayor of Bursa Metropolitan Municipality Şahin Biba also stated:

“As you know, in Bursa, we have a rail line that starts from Kestel and extends to the university. There is also our T2 line. However, these do not fully meet the needs of our citizens in terms of rail transportation. We have been working on this issue for a long time, and we have intermediate connection projects. Just a short while ago, we held consultations together on this matter. Of course, we tried to conclude our meeting with a clear outcome regarding taking action on this as soon as possible. In other words, we hope that we will soon begin projects that the people of Bursa have been waiting for and will be pleased about.”