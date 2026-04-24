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Friday, April 24, 2026

SOFAZ portfolio shows shift toward ‘AA’ rated assets in 2026

24 April 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)
SOFAZ portfolio shows shift toward ‘AA’ rated assets in 2026
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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As of April 1 this year, 37.9% of the investment portfolio of Azerbaijan’s sovereign wealth fund—allocated to bonds and other money market instruments—was composed of assets rated “AA,” according to data released by the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan.

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