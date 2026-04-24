SOFAZ portfolio shows shift toward ‘AA’ rated assets in 2026
As of April 1 this year, 37.9% of the investment portfolio of Azerbaijan’s sovereign wealth fund—allocated to bonds and other money market instruments—was composed of assets rated “AA,” according to data released by the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!