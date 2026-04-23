President Ilham Aliyev: The Council of Elders of Azerbaijan contributes to the development of our country

23 April 2026 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

"Founded at the end of the last century and bringing together distinguished figures who have devoted their lives to serving society, the Council of Elders of Azerbaijan has come a long way and continues today to contribute to the development of our country," said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 9th Congress of the Council of Elders of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

"The Council takes part in the country’s socio-political and humanitarian development, in resolving current issues of public life, and in the upbringing of the younger generation," the head of state added.