The ICYF-ERC expresses its condolences on the death of Yuri Pompeev
The Eurasian Regional Center of the Youth Forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (İCYF-ERC) expresses its deepest condolences on the passing of renowned Russian writer and publicist Yuri Pompeyev. The condolences note that Yuri Pompeyev was one of the Russian cultural figures who, in the 1990s, during the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent Azerbaijani regions by Armenia, spoke out against the injustices committed against the Azerbaijani people.
He was one of the publicists who promptly condemned the crimes in Khojaly, writing the book "Karabakh in Blood" six months after the tragedy. Yury Pompeyev collaborated with the İCYFERC on the publication of his book "Karabakh Diary" in 2010 as part of the international campaign "Justice for Khojaly." The ICYF-ERC once again expresses its deepest condolences over this loss and its confidence that the memory of this man will long remain in the memory of the Azerbaijan people.
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