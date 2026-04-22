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Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Azerbaijan allocates over 386 million manats for reconstruction of liberated territories

22 April 2026 17:22 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan allocates over 386 million manats for reconstruction of liberated territories
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan has spent 386.2 million manats in the first quarter of 2026 on the reconstruction and restoration of its liberated territories, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry of Finance.

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