Azerbaijan condemns burning of Turkish flag in Iravan

24 April 2026 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has strongly condemned the burning of the Turkish flag during a "torchlight procession" in Iravan, Armenia’s capital, on 23 April.

"The government of Armenia should have prevented such a campaign, embodied in ethnic hatred, and should have taken appropriate security measures on time," the statement reads.

The ministry stated that the it is completely unacceptable to turn a blind eye to such unacceptable acts under the pretext of democratic norms, freedom of assembly, and freedom of expression.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the incident reflects a "revanchist and ethnically motivated mindset" and called for such acts to be condemned and prevented at the international level. It also urged the Armenian government to hold those responsible for these acts accountable.