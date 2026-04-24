Azeri Light crude falls below $113 as global oil benchmarks decline
The price of Azerbaijan’s flagship Azeri Light crude has declined at Italy’s Port of Augusta on a CIF basis, falling by $1.09, or 0.96%, to $112.02 per barrel, AzerNEWS reports.
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