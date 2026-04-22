Samsung Biologics posts strong Q1 profit growth

22 April 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyev

Samsung Biologics, the biotech arm of Samsung Group, reported strong first-quarter results, with net profit rising 41.6% year-on-year, driven by full-capacity operations at its key production facilities, AzerNEWS reports, citing Yonhap agency.

For the three months ending in March, net profit reached 469.1 billion won (approximately $308.2 million), up from 331.3 billion won a year earlier, according to the company’s regulatory filing. Operating profit increased by 35% to 580.8 billion won, while revenue climbed 25.8% to 1.25 trillion won.

The operating profit figure was broadly in line with market expectations, based on a survey by Yonhap Infomax, although no consensus estimate was available for net profit.

Samsung Biologics attributed its strong performance to the full utilization of its four manufacturing plants in Songdo, west of Seoul, as well as increased output from its newly launched fifth facility. The company continues to expand its contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) business, with cumulative orders reaching $21.4 billion.

As part of its global expansion strategy, the company recently acquired a manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland — previously operated by Human Genome Sciences — from GSK plc for 413.6 billion won. This move is expected to strengthen its global production and supply network.

In addition, Samsung Biologics plans to establish a local base for Eli Lilly’s “Lilly Gateway Labs” in Songdo, further enhancing cooperation with leading global pharmaceutical companies.

Interestingly, Samsung Biologics’ rapid growth reflects a broader industry trend: biotech manufacturing is becoming a strategic priority worldwide. As demand for complex biologic drugs — including advanced therapies like monoclonal antibodies and cell-based treatments — continues to rise, companies like Samsung Biologics are positioning themselves at the center of the future global healthcare supply chain.