Trump expects to be bombing Iran after ceasefire ends

21 April 2026 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he "expects to be bombing" Iran after the two-week ceasefire expires on Wednesday, AzerNEWS reports.

Trump claimed bombing is a "better attitude to go in with" and claimed the US military has been the "most powerful" in the world after he built it during his first term. He added that the American military is "ready to go" if and when needed.

Just minutes earlier, the US president stressed that he expects Iran to attend negotiations in Pakistan despite Tehran's denial of such plans and claimed the Middle Eastern country could end up with a "great deal."

He claimed on Tuesday that the US "totally controls" the Strait of Hormuz, contradicting the Iranian regime, which also said the strait is under its control. He told CNBC that the blockade of Iranian ports has been a "tremendous success" so far and that the US is "handling [Iran] very successfully.

Asked about extending the ceasefire, which is supposed to expire today, Trump said that he prefers not to extend it. He noted that the negotiating teams "don't have that much time" to discuss an extension, as it is unclear when the US delegation will arrive in Pakistan for talks, and Iranian participation has not been confirmed. However, Trump stressed that Tehran can still be "on a very good footing" if it decides to make a deal with the US.