Yevlakh to host next phase of the 'Young Beekeeper' project initiated by Leyla Aliyeva

21 April 2026 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The "Young Beekeeper" project, aimed at promoting the employment of young families and ecological entrepreneurship, will be implemented in Yevlakh this time, AzerNEWS reports.

The project has been successfully carried out in various regions of the country since 2021, initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the founder and head of the IDEA Public Union.

A total of 20 young families participating in the project will first take part in theoretical and practical training sessions. After completing the training, participants will be provided with bee colonies, hives, beekeeper suits, honey extraction machines, and other necessary equipment. Young beekeepers will be provided with the necessary conditions for the efficient organization of the production process, and at the same time, they will receive methodological and professional support in the certification, branding, design, and sales strategies of their products.

It should be noted that, since 2021, the "Young Beekeeper" project, initiated by the IDEA Public Union and in partnership with the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, the State Employment Agency, and the ABAD public legal entity, has supported the establishment of beekeeping farms for more than 80 young families living in various regions of the country.

The purpose of the project is to expand the distribution area of bees, which are among the main protectors of biodiversity, across the country, promote beekeeping as an ecological entrepreneurship model in regions, support environmentally friendly agricultural activities, and increase the production of high-quality natural honey. Additionally, the project aims to contribute to improving the social welfare of young families and ensuring their sustainable employment.

Young people aged 18-35 living in Yevlakh who wish to participate in the "Young Beekeeper" project can send their applications by May 5 through the IDEA Public Union's hotline "1113: or by email [email protected] or by contacting the Yevlakh service department of the State Employment Agency to register.